Lego Batman to open new Doncaster town centre toy shop

Holy mackerel! Lego Batman is set to blast into Doncaster this weekend as guest of honour at a new town centre toy shop.

He will be joined by Lego Robin as well as face painters and a whole host of characters, activities and giveaways at the grand opening of The Entertainer in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

The fastest-growing, family-owned high street toy retailer in the UK is set to open its doors on Saturday with the Lego favourites greeting customers.

The first 20 families in the queue will be able to take part in a lucky dip to receive a mystery pre-loaded gift card, with the value, ranging between £5 and £100.

The toy shop will also run a competition for the chance to win one of The Entertainer’s famous trolley dashes, with the lucky winner getting a 60-second ‘free for all’ racing around the shop to collect as many toys and games as possible.

There will also be face painters and a balloon modeller.

Paddy Mellon, Frenchgate General Manager, said: “The Entertainer is renowned for providing an outstanding customer experience with stores located on high streets, in town centres and in major shopping centres across the UK so we are thrilled to be chosen as their first outlet in Doncaster.

“The store’s mission is ‘to be the best-loved toyshop – one child, one community at a time’ and we’re sure that an opening event featuring LEGO characters, competitions and lots of other fun activities will see them very quickly deliver on that mission at Frenchgate!”

Karen Ewing, Store Manager of The Entertainer said: “We are looking forward to bringing some fun to Frenchgate Shopping Centre and welcoming excited children through our doors.”

The Entertainer currently has 146 shops in the UK, plus 20 international stores through its successful partnerships. The family-owned and operated business has seen unprecedented growth for six consecutive years and employs more than 1,500 staff across its shops, head office and distribution warehouses.

The Entertainer announcement follows major leisure operator Flip Out which opened in July when Frenchgate became the first shopping centre in the north to welcome the UK’s biggest trampoline park operator. Frenchgate redeveloped the former BHS site as the new Flip Out venue – the first change of use of this kind for a former BHS unit in the UK and Ireland.