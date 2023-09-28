Legal eagle takes a time-traveling turn as a 17th century trailblazer in Sheffield Cathedral exhibition

Sheffield solicitor-by-day, Lacey Bates-Blinkho, has been moonlighting as none other than the pioneering author and scientist, Margaret Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She took pride of place as part of the ‘Fame, Fashion, and Fortune’ exhibition that recently visited Sheffield Cathedral.

The touring exhibition – which is set to visit various stately homes and museums in the region in the coming months – is sponsored by Lacey's firm, Graysons Solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Cavendish, a true firecracker of the 17th century, was a writer, philosopher, and scientist who shattered societal norms with her groundbreaking work. She was a trailblazing feminist before the term even existed.

Sheffield solicitor-by-day, Lacey Bates-Blinkho, as Margaret Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle.

Various members of Graysons staff have been part of a team of volunteers working tirelessly to re-create the costumes worn by the influential women connected with Bolsover, stretching right back to Bess of Hardwick.

Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to be associated with this event and to be sponsors.”

Fame, Fashion, and Fortune has attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery Funding and is being coordinated by Bolsover Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Murray, partner at Graysons, added: "We're a firm that has a long and proud history of championing the careers of women. To be involved in 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' is a great privilege, and we're proud to have the opportunity to help tell the inspiring stories of these great women who helped shape our region. Special thanks have to go to Lacey Bates-Blinkho – she has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty."