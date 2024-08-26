Leeds Festival: Sheffielders give their verdict to Lauren Hague
Leeds Festival was hit by 60mph winds which blew away tents forcing many campers to leave the site at Bramham Park on Friday.
But the weather improved and those that stayed enjoyed some incredible music.
Lauren Hague tracked down revellers from Sheffield and asked them for their verdict.
