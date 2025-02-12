A police constable with South Yorkshire Police has been sacked after five allegations relating to the inappropriate and or unwanted touching of three fellow officers were proven at a misconduct hearing.

The five allegations made against Police Constable Lee Ross were proven at a six-day misconduct hearing held last month.

Each of them refer to inappropriate and or unwanted touching of female officers during social outings with colleagues, which all witnesses accept involved a ‘significant consumption of alcohol,’ documents published by South Yorkshire Police state.

The five allegations made against Police Constable Lee Ross were proven at a six-day misconduct hearing held last month.

They were assessed as being breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour that were ‘so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct’. Consequently, Mr Ross was dismissed from the force without notice, following the conclusion of the hearing.

Mr Ross’ inappropriate conduct was carried out against PCs A, B and D during the course of five incidents, which took place between August 2021 and June 2022, it was claimed during the hearing.

Two of the proven incidents pertain to PC A. In respect of the first proven incident - said to have taken place in or around August 2021 - Mr Ross acknowledged that touching had taken place, but told the panel viewed it as ‘appropriate in the context’ of a conversation he had engaged in with PC A.

The second proven incident, believed to have occurred in or around March 11, 2022, was denied by Mr Ross, who told the panel that ‘by this time he would not have had such interaction with PC A as they were keeping their distance from each other’.

The panel concluded the allegation had been proven, however, after considering the ‘similarity in the manner of touching when compared with the incident the subject of’ the other allegation, along with the complaints of other officers, the documents state.

Mr Ross’ admission that ‘touching of that kind is part of his general conduct, albeit that he views it as normal social interaction’ was also cited as being relevant in the panel’s finding that the allegation had been proven.

A further two proven incidents relate to PC B, with the first taking place in or around March 11, 2022, when Mr Ross was found to have placed his hand on her waist and touched her bottom.

The other incident took place in or around June 2022, when Mr Ross once again touched PC B’s waist and bottom, as well as her thigh. Mr Ross claimed he ‘only touched the thigh of PC B when giving her a piggy back as she was wearing shorts’.

The panel noted PC B’s account, denying Mr Ross had given her a piggy back, was at odds with the evidence of witnesses who claimed to have seen such conduct.

PC B also detailed touching of her ‘thigh in another inappropriate context as she described when she sat next to PC Ross’.

“The panel found this allegation proved as the conduct described fitted the pattern of taking the opportunity of initially legitimate close proximity to extend social contact beyond an acceptable boundary,” the documents state.

Mr Ross was found to have put his arm around the waist of PC D in the final proven incident, which took place in or around June 10, 2022.

The documents state: “The panel found this allegation proved as the conduct described fitted the pattern of taking the opportunity of initially legitimate close proximity to extend social contact beyond an acceptable boundary.”

A further allegation, relating to the touching of PC C’s breasts ‘at her invitation,’ was found to be partially proven; after the panel concluded the touching was ‘inappropriate but not unwanted’.

Two more allegations, in which Mr Ross was accused of in the inappropriate and unwanted touching of PC A and PC E, were also found to be unproven.

Personal mitigation submitted on Mr Ross’ behalf suggested his ‘kind and considerate nature was not entirely personal as it touched on the allegations in that witnesses spoke of him being tactile, but always professional when at work with colleagues and victims, both male and female’.

It was also suggested that the ‘findings did not make retention impractical in the way that other findings such as dishonesty or breach of confidentiality would’; and the panel were urged to ‘conclude that a final written warning would meet the justice of the proceedings’.

Detailing the panel’s conclusions, and why they believed dismissal without notice was the ‘only proportionate and appropriate outcome’ in Mr Ross’ case, the documents state: “The panel started by considering the least severe outcome of a final written warning but concluded that in view of the assessment of seriousness...this would not be enough to maintain public confidence.

“In terms of public confidence, the panel took into account the submission on behalf of PC Ross that the perspective of a fully informed member of the public should be considered on the basis that the behaviour was confined to drunken nights out and not towards the public when on duty.

“However, the panel considered that the public would still be very concerned about the pattern of conduct towards colleagues and the attitudes that this displayed.

“The panel took into account the submissions on behalf of the AA (appropriate authority) that permitting PC Ross to remain in policing would undermine work done at the force and at national level aimed at reassuring the public that concerns about the treatment of women would be taken seriously and the potential impact on attracting and retaining female officers.

“The panel concluded that, on balance, dismissal without notice was the only proportionate and appropriate outcome that would fulfil the purpose of police conduct proceedings.”