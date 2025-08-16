Least popular areas to buy a house in Sheffield revealed

By Ciara Healy
Published 16th Aug 2025, 07:57 BST

New research has revealed the 10 least popular areas to buy a home in England, based on the lowest number of property sales recorded by the Office for National Statistics.

The study was compiled by UPVC home-renovation company Spray Vues alongside Online Marketing Surgery, using the latest ONS transactions data to identify where sales are slowing the most.

A spokesperson for Online Marketing Surgery said: “Lower sales in places like Arbourthorne and Shiregreen may reflect ongoing challenges around affordability, demand or regeneration.”

The10 least popular areas to buy a home in Sheffield, starting at number 10 and counting down to the least popular at number one, are listed below:

1. Firth park - 36 property sales

1. Firth park - 36 property sales

2. Sheffield Lane Top and Longley Park - 36 properties sold

2. Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park

3. Shiregreen South - 32 properties sold

3. Concord Park Shiregreen

4. Herdings and Gleadless - 30 property sales

4. Herdings and Gleadless valley ranks 9th overall, with 8.72%

