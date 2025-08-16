Least popular areas to buy a house in Sheffield revealed

The study was compiled by UPVC home-renovation company Spray Vues alongside Online Marketing Surgery, using the latest ONS transactions data to identify where sales are slowing the most.
A spokesperson for Online Marketing Surgery said: “Lower sales in places like Arbourthorne and Shiregreen may reflect ongoing challenges around affordability, demand or regeneration.”
The10 least popular areas to buy a home in Sheffield, starting at number 10 and counting down to the least popular at number one, are listed below: