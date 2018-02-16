Lease on Sheffield sports ground renewed in bid for funding

Councillors have paved the way for improvement works at a Sheffield sports ground after renewing a charity's lease on the facility.

Members of Sheffield Council's cabinet approved a recommendation from officers, opening the door for Hillsborough Arena Sports Association to apply for extra funding.

The existing lease on the building began in 1997 and was due to end in 2021, but the meeting heard most funding organisations, such as Sport England, require charities to have a 25-year lease.

A report to the meeting said the group were looking for funding to maintain and improve its current facilities and provide an area for basketball and mini cricket.

A new area is also proposed that would be suitable for people to try out adaptive bikes and outdoor area for wheelchair users.

Council leader Julie Dore questioned whether granting a new lease would "guarantee" funding and was told it would not mean funding was certain but gave HASA the chance to apply.

Cabinet members agreed to dispose of the existing lease to HASA and granted a new lease term of 25 years, enabling the group to "enhance the attractiveness of the park as a valuable asset for use by the community".

The facility includes a pavilion building, sports pitches used by junior clubs and a hall which can be booked for functions.