Leadmill: Reaction to the petition launched to save the future of the iconic music venue in Sheffield

In the last 24 hours, staff launched the campaign #WeCantLoseLeadmill saying its landlord was “exterminating” them and “destroying” the business by an eviction that would force it to close next year.

Its announcement went viral and led to outcry from thousands of people including bands, comedians and visitors from around the world.

It was transformed from a derelict flour mill to a landmark venue in 1980 in response to a lack of cultural facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Leadmill

On Twitter today @Leadmill said: “There will be an official petition released in the coming days which we will be asking all of our supporters to sign, more info soon! The more we can show that Sheffield doesn't want this, the better.”