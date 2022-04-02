Leadmill: Reaction to the petition launched to save the future of the iconic music venue in Sheffield
After news broke that Sheffield’s Leadmill venue could be set to close next year, a petition has been launched to save its future
In the last 24 hours, staff launched the campaign #WeCantLoseLeadmill saying its landlord was “exterminating” them and “destroying” the business by an eviction that would force it to close next year.
Its announcement went viral and led to outcry from thousands of people including bands, comedians and visitors from around the world.
It was transformed from a derelict flour mill to a landmark venue in 1980 in response to a lack of cultural facilities.
Read More
On Twitter today @Leadmill said: “There will be an official petition released in the coming days which we will be asking all of our supporters to sign, more info soon! The more we can show that Sheffield doesn't want this, the better.”
We will bring you more on this story as we get it.