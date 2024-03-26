Leading Homebuilder Donates £1,500 To Sheffield Homelessness Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established for nearly 30 years, The Sunday Centre serves around 110 people every week by offering them food, emergency clothing, toiletries and sanitary items, on a day where other services may be closed.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Steve Clark, Former Chair of Trustees at The Sunday Centre, said: “Every year we provide service for around 5,500 people. As we feed the most vulnerable of our city, we do not charge for our meals, and would simply have to close without generous donations such as this one from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“We will be making good use of every penny donated, buying food and essentials that will make a real difference to a lot of peoples’ lives.

“Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a wonderful initiative which makes such a big impact on charities like ours. The homeless community can be marginalised at times, so having a large business consider them is very important.

“We would like to offer Barratt and David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you for its kindness, generosity and for spreading awareness of the homeless community. The more we know about the circumstances of our fellow citizens and how we can help, the better."

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and we’re delighted to be able to offer The Sunday Centre a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“Our homeless communities deserve to be treated with care and respect, and The Sunday Centre continue to provide vital services which vulnerable people rely on.”

To learn more about the charity, visit the website at The Sunday Centre.