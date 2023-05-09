Law School partners with charity to provide free legal support to over 600 people in the first six months

The charity has been shortlisted for a Charity Award for its University Partnership work

The charity, which has just been shorlisted for a charity award, will be able to continue its vital work in Sheffield, due to this essential partnership, which has provided support to over 600 people in the first six months.

Its essential services which empower and enable people to navigate the bewildering and intimidating court system, without legal representation.Students from the University of Sheffield will gain practical skills and work experience, while providing legal support to people in their time of need. They will deliver the service by phone and face-to-face appointments, as well as attending court hearings.Client feedback is positive. “Amy and Paul, two young and enthusiastic people, involved in what they do, helped me. That was an amazing experience for me,” said oneclient.Dr Richard Kirkham, Head of School at the University of Sheffield School of Law, said: “We're proud to be working with Support Through Court.

"Our student volunteers help people navigate a complex court system, who would otherwise face court alone.

"Together with Support Through Court we will help more members of the public get the free legal information and support they need, whilst providing our students with real-world work experience.”Emma Taylor, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Support Through Court, said: “Cuts to our services and the rising cost of living mean that our support is needed more than ever before.

"This is an exciting partnership and I look forward to seeing how the new service will develop in Sheffield as we work with the School of Law to provide practical and emotional support to more people going through court alone as litigants in person.”Volunteer: “As a volunteer with the charity, I have seen a number of cases when the client left the office in tears of joy, because they knew there was help available to them.”Sheffield Volunteer: “Knowing that I can make a positive impact in someone’s life by helping them navigate through our complex legal system has given me a great sense of purpose and fulfillment.”This case study shows how it works as Hazel needed help ahead of a hearing to decide where her daughter would live.

