Law School partners with charity to provide free legal support to over 600 people in the first six months

The charity, which has just been shorlisted for a charity award, will be able to continue its vital work in Sheffield, due to this essential partnership, which has provided support to over 600 people in the first six months.
Its essential services which empower and enable people to navigate the bewildering and intimidating court system, without legal representation.Students from the University of Sheffield will gain practical skills and work experience, while providing legal support to people in their time of need. They will deliver the service by phone and face-to-face appointments, as well as attending court hearings.Client feedback is positive. “Amy and Paul, two young and enthusiastic people, involved in what they do, helped me. That was an amazing experience for me,” said oneclient.Dr Richard Kirkham, Head of School at the University of Sheffield School of Law, said: “We're proud to be working with Support Through Court.
"Our student volunteers help people navigate a complex court system, who would otherwise face court alone.
"Together with Support Through Court we will help more members of the public get the free legal information and support they need, whilst providing our students with real-world work experience.”Emma Taylor, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Support Through Court, said: “Cuts to our services and the rising cost of living mean that our support is needed more than ever before.
"This is an exciting partnership and I look forward to seeing how the new service will develop in Sheffield as we work with the School of Law to provide practical and emotional support to more people going through court alone as litigants in person.”Volunteer: “As a volunteer with the charity, I have seen a number of cases when the client left the office in tears of joy, because they knew there was help available to them.”Sheffield Volunteer: “Knowing that I can make a positive impact in someone’s life by helping them navigate through our complex legal system has given me a great sense of purpose and fulfillment.”This case study shows how it works as Hazel needed help ahead of a hearing to decide where her daughter would live.
The relationship with her daughter’s father had broken down completely. Although Hazel had access to a laptop, she had little experience using the internet and no confidence with digital platforms.The pandemic has meant a stronger dependency on technology and a rise in remote hearings, which for some people, like Hazel, has created an extra barrier due to a lack of confidence and skills to access these services. The Support Through Court service can help people who would otherwise be digitally excluded, in an already bewildering legal system.Hazel had missed the deadline for returning the court papers in paper form, so needed to send information digitally. Hazel was not sure how to access the forms she needed and wasn’t confident about how to send an email, so the volunteer talked Hazel through this process and worked through the process together. Following this, the volunteer was able to explain what to expect, so that Hazel felt prepared for what lie ahead, and she could consider her situation more calmly.As a result of our meeting, Hazel was less stressed about her upcoming hearing and was able to complete all the necessary documents ahead of her court appearance. This was a huge weight off her shoulders. Having our volunteers listen and empathise with Hazel’s situation was very valuable to her and she was delighted with the legal information and digital assistance provided. She approached the court feeling as though someone understood and supported her.Support Through Court has both student and non-student volunteers supporting people in the civil and family courts in Sheffield. As a volunteer-led charity, there remains a pressing need for volunteers with empathy and listening skills to support people unable to access representation. If this is something of interest we would invite people to our online open days, or to contact our service managers on 0114 494 0387 if this is more easily accessible. Legal knowledge is not necessary as training is provided.