Yorkshire Air Ambulance is flying high after staff in the Sheffield office of international law firm CMS chose the rapid response emergency service as its charity of the year, The office’s charity committee chose Yorkshire Air Ambulance to support during 2018 and fundraising events planned include the annual charity ball in May which is hoped will generate around £10,000.

CMS employment partner Tracey Marsden said: “We know just what a vital service the Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides.”