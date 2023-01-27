A teenage boy has been killed in a tragic South Yorkshire crash in which he is thought to have been struck by two cars.

Emergency services were called to Laughton Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham at 6.23pm, last night (Thursday 26 January) to reports of a collision between two cars and a pedestrian.

Officers in the South Yorkshire Police roads policing have now confirmed that the incident resulted in the tragic death of a teenage boy.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with the boy. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the boy.

File picture shows police tape.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy, aged 14, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The drivers of the vehicles alerted emergency services and are assisting police with their enquiries.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and saw the boy to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from those with dashcam footage.”

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 755 of 26 January when you get in touch.