Zayn Malik defends on-off girlfriend Gigi Hadid during series of expletive laden tweets

Zayn Malik has called his on-off girlfriend Gigi Hadid "the most amazing woman I've ever known" in a series of expletive-laden tweets.

The former One Direction singer posted a string of tweets on Thursday, a day after sharing cryptic messages about "irrelevant" events.

Referencing tweets from earlier this week which included the message "You aren't the person you said you were", Malik insisted they were not about Hadid.

He said: "My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f*** alone she is the most amazing woman I've ever known."

Malik added that Hadid "does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it".

He went on to tell people with "anything to say" to "@ me" and "I'll put you the f*** straight".

The 26-year-old finished by saying: "If you know nothing shut your f****** mouth."

Malik's tweets come after Hadid, 23, dismissed reports linking her with another man.

The model had been pictured with Samuel Krost - Selena Gomez's ex - but insisted they were just friends.

She tweeted: "If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I'm seen with a friend of the male gender then there's gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion."

Malik and Hadid were first linked in 2015 and have reportedly broken up and got back together multiple times.

