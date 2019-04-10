Yorkshire local elections - how to vote and where they are happening

Local elections are coming up next month across Yorkshire - here's what you need to know.

What elections are happening this year in Yorkshire?

On May 2, across the country there will be elections in so-called metropolitan districts, shire districts and unitary authorities, with different numbers of seats up for re-election in each one. Some will see elections to all the council's seats, while others will only elect a third of councillors.

All council seats will be up for election in City of York, East Riding of Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, Hambleton, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby.

In the following council areas a third of councillors will be up for election: Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield, Hull, North East Lincolnshire and Craven.

How do I vote?

You can only vote in person at your designated 'polling station' on election day, during opening hours.

A polling card will be delivered to you prior to the election date letting you know your designated polling station and the times you can attend to cast your vote.

When you arrive at your designated polling station you'll be given ballot paper listing the candidates you can vote for.

Alternatively, voting by post is an easy and convenient way of voting if you are unable to get to the polling station. Or proxy voting means that if you aren't able to cast your vote in person, you can have someone you trust cast your vote for you.

The deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy vote applications, or to change existing arrangements, is 5pm on Monday April 15. The deadline to apply to vote by proxy (if not by post) is 5pm on April 24.

Polling day runs from 7am until 10pm on Thursday May 2.

When will we get the results?

The majority of councils count the votes overnight, with Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield, Bradford and Hull, amongst others, providing the results in the early hours of the morning. In other areas, such as rural Richmondshire in North Yorkshire, the count is likely to be during the day.

What if I don't have a polling card?

In most elections, you can still vote even if you do not have a poll card, as long as you are on the electoral register.

You should check with your local authority whether you are on the electoral register and let them know that you have not received your poll card. Find out how to get in touch with them at this link.

Residents who aren't registered to vote should visit this website and must apply by midnight on April 12.

Do I need to bring ID to the polling station?

In most of Yorkshire, no ID is required to vote. The only exception is Craven in North Yorkshire, which is one of 10 areas of the country trialling voter ID. Others include Braintree, Broxtowe, Derby, Mid Sussex, North Kesteven, North West Leicestershire, Pendle, Watford, and Woking. The trials, which will require voters to produce various forms of ID before they can vote, follow similar pilots at five councils last May.

More details about how the Craven scheme will work are here:

Are there any local elections not happening this year?

There will also be no North Yorkshire County Council elections (which are held every four years). Elections are also not being held this year in Harrogate, Doncaster or Rotherham.

Voters in Yorkshire will also not get a chance to re-elect a metro mayor. The next mayoral elections will not be until May 2020, with Ben Houchen and Dan Jarvis the incumbents in the Tees Valley and Sheffield City Region respectively. But by this time new devolution deals may have been agreed in other parts of Yorkshire, which would require the election of a metro mayor.

2020 is also the next opportunity to re-elect police and crime commissioners, who have oversight of local police forces. There are four in Yorkshire, though current North Yorkshire PCC Julia Mulligan has already said she will not be standing for a third term.