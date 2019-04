We've dipped into our archives to the golden days of snooker in the 70s and 80s - can you spot yourself and recognise some of the star players from four decades of action at the Crucible?

1. Ready for business The Crucible opened in 1971 - here the finishing touches are being put to the building.

2. Home of snooker The Crucible first staged the World Snooker Championships in 1977.

3. Sporting glory The home of snooker champions - pictured in the 80s.

4. Cliff Thorburn Canadian Cliff Thorburn, known as The Grinder for his slow, methodical play, celebrates after winning in 1980.

