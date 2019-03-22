Have your say

A woman rushed to hospital after a collision involving a motorbike and lorry remains in hospital this morning in a critical condition.

She was seriously injured as she was riding pillion on a motorbike involved in a collision with a lorry on the A6161 Stocksbridge Bypass yesterday morning.

The rider of the bike died in the crash on the stretch between Tankersley roundabout and the 35A slip road for the M1.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours while crash scene investigation work was carried out.

Witnessed to the collision or motorists who may hold dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 261 of March 21.