VIDEO: Burst main leaves Sheffield street flooded and homes without water

This dramatic footage shows the extent of a burst main in Sheffield, which left the road flooded and many homes without water.

Water can be seen gushing along Addy Street in Upperthorpe, which remains closed this morning as engineers attempt to repair the damage.

Flooding on Addy Street, in Upperthorpe, caused by a burst water main (pic: Adam Munasser)

Yorkshire Water said last night that the supply was cut to homes in the S6 and S10 areas but it is understood running water has since been restored to those properties.

Adam Munasser, who took the video, said the ground floor and cellar of his grocery store, Amigo’s 2, had been flooded, damaging some of the stock.

He said the pipe had burst at around 11pm last night and a workman told him it had happened due to the hot weather.

“Yorkshire Water said they would have a clean-up team but I need them to assess the damage, not just mop the floor,” he added.

Adam and his brother-in-law Adham Munasser were awake until 4am mopping up the water so they could open as normal this morning.

Adham said: “There was a huge volume of water. I’ve never seen so much coming from a burst pipe.

“It was coming through the walls to the shop floor and it got into the cellar, where some of the stock was damaged.

“We were working ourselves to the bone trying to get it all mopped up so the shop could open this morning.

“It took them about two hours to switch off the water. The water supply at the shop was affected last night but it was back up this morning.”

Yorkshire Water tweeted last night: “We have a major mains burst on Addy Street in Sheffield. This is causing no water to S6 and S10.

“We have a team on site now and aim to have the water back on ASAP. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

Yorkshire Water has yet to respond to The Star's request for an update.