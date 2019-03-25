Have your say

A woman stabbed a man on the Wicker in Sheffield before fleeing the scene this evening.

Police were called to North Bank at 6.20pm and sealed off an area outside an office building close to Blonk Street.

The area was sealed off. Picture: Dan Hayes

READ MORE: Police seal off part of the Wicker in Sheffield

Officers said a man was stabbed by an unknown woman who then fled the scene and is still at large.

In a statement, the force said officers were called out to reports that a “man had been assaulted.

“A 20-year-old man is believed to have been approached by a woman unknown to him, who has assaulted him with a bladed weapon. She then left the area.

Officers seal off the scene. Picture: Dan Hayes

READ MORE: Wetherspoon issues statement after rat is spotted in Sheffield pub

“The weapon has been recovered at the scene. The 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a serious arm injury.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.”

Spatters of blood appeared to be on the pavement behind the police cordon.

A police car at the cordon. Picture: Dan Hayes

READ MORE: Sheffield students praised for protests​ over ​​education ‘funding crisis’

A man who runs a business close by said: “I just saw all of the flashing lights but I didn’t see what happened.

“It makes you feel very uneasy.”

Call police with information on 101.

Officers are investigating.