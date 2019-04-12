This is why Sheffield schoolchildren will march through the city centre today

The streets of Sheffield will be filled with schoolchildren later today as they march from through the city centre to demand greater action against climate change from the government.

Sheffield students will take the streets to demonstrate against the ‘destruction of their future’, this time marching from Devonshire Green to the Town Hall at around 11am.

It is understood that they will join thousands of young people from across the world, who are planning to strike from school to protest against the governments refusal to declare climate change as an international crisis.

This will be the third day of action and there are reports that young people are planning further walk-outs to take place once a month on a Friday.

Organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate said the latest strike is ‘unique’ in that, because of the time of year, many of the students in Sheffield are missing a day of their Easter holiday rather the skipping school to protest.

They said: “This will demonstrate the huge commitment of students involved, and also fight back against negative media viewing the strikes as 'a way to skip school.”

“Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist and founder of the school strikes for climate, is very clear on the message she wants to send to world leaders and governments ‘You say you love your children above all else, and yet you are stealing their future in front of their very eyes.’

“The emphasis on the need to give the next generation a future is what has made the strikes as impactful as they have been, with the message spread to each corner of the world.

“As this is the third international strike organised, impact and support is expected to build even further, hopefully achieving the goals set out.”