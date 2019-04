The courts dealt with a number of cases including murder, rape and drug offences. Here are some of the criminals locked up last month.

1. Raymond Rider, Sheffield Jailed for 14 years and 9 months after admitting a catalogue of sexual offences against two young children.

2. Anthony Dorey, formerly of Howville Road, Hatfield Woodhouse Jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of raping two women in Doncaster.

3. Reardon Cronin, 18 Jailed for 12 months for breaking into a home and a butcher's shop.

4. Kieron Medlock, formerly of Meadow Close, Rotherham Jailed for two-and-a-half-years for robbing a taxi dricer in Rotherham.

