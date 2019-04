According to a Freedom of Information request, the council's rat catchers were called more than 4,655 times between January 2016 and February 2019. Click here to see the council's response and check out the worst affected roads below.

1. Tideswell Road, S5 Rat-catchers called out 15 times

2. Lowedges Crescent, S8 Rat-catchers called out 15 times

3. Kashmir Gardens, S9 Rat-catchers called out 15 times

4. Idsworth Road, S5 Rat-catchers called out 15 times

