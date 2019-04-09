Closed businesses in Sheffield

These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year

Gig-goers in Sheffield are still reeling from the news that historic music venue The Harley will be closing its doors with immediate effect.

The venue, which has hosted the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Alt-J and The XX, blamed mounting financial pressures for the closure. Here are all the other Sheffield businesses that have closed their doors in the past year.

Closed with immediate effect in April to the shock of gig-goers, blaming increasing financial pressures.

1. The Harley

Doors have been locked at the Sheffield City restaurant since March after only seven months in business.

2. Cargo Hold

Closed its doors in March with the owners retiring from the restaurant trade, after 11 years in Sheffield.

3. Hui Wei

The nightclub held its final party in March before closing. It is now going to be replaced by a Slug & Lettuce.

4. Reflex

