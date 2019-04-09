These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year

The venue, which has hosted the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Alt-J and The XX, blamed mounting financial pressures for the closure. Here are all the other Sheffield businesses that have closed their doors in the past year.

1. The Harley Closed with immediate effect in April to the shock of gig-goers, blaming increasing financial pressures. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cargo Hold Doors have been locked at the Sheffield City restaurant since March after only seven months in business. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hui Wei Closed its doors in March with the owners retiring from the restaurant trade, after 11 years in Sheffield. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Reflex The nightclub held its final party in March before closing. It is now going to be replaced by a Slug & Lettuce. jpimedia Buy a Photo

