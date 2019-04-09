These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year
Gig-goers in Sheffield are still reeling from the news that historic music venue The Harley will be closing its doors with immediate effect.
The venue, which has hosted the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Alt-J and The XX, blamed mounting financial pressures for the closure. Here are all the other Sheffield businesses that have closed their doors in the past year.
1. The Harley
Closed with immediate effect in April to the shock of gig-goers, blaming increasing financial pressures.