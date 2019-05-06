The Royal baby naming game: What will the new parents choose?

Members of the royal family traditionally choose regal name favourites for their youngsters.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toed the line with George and Charlotte, and Louis has key family connections for the Windsors.

But Meghan is an American ex-actress who may want to draw on her own personal inspirations when settling on a name for her baby.

Harry and Meghan's youngster is not a future monarch nor an HRH and will only be seventh in line to the throne.

Canadian-born Autumn Phillips and the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips chose a non-traditional name for their first child Savannah - the monarch's first great-grandchild - in 2010.

Former Suits star Meghan could also follow the celebrity trend of picking an unusual first name for her offspring.

When she ran her lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan wrote that one of her favourite baby names was Grey,.

Singer Beyonce has a daughter called Blue Ivy and twins called Rumi and Sir, while actress Kate Winslet called her son Bear, as did singer Cheryl, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple.

The duchess is the first mixed-race person in modern history to marry a senior British royal and may want to pay tribute to her own heritage.

Harry and Meghan also have a strong affection for Africa, with Harry setting up a charity to help Aids orphans in Lesotho, and the couple camping out under the stars together in Botswana in the early days of their relationship.

Royal aides are also said to be potentially planning for the couple to move abroad for a time, possibly to Africa to continue their work with the Commonwealth.

The couple could decide to take inspiration from Botswana or Lesotho - perhaps for a middle name.

Meghan has revealed that she and Harry have already been given plenty of ideas by family and friends.

During a tram ride in Melbourne on their Australia tour, the duchess told pupils from a local school: "We've been given a long list of names from everyone. We're going to sit down and have a look at them."

Albert, Arthur and James are looking to be popular choices.