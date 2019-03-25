Spring clean: volunteers sweep up Sheffield streets 

A crack team of residents and volunteers from local businesses and charities swept the city centre clean in a huge litter pick.

Around 70 people, armed with pickers, bin bags and high visibility jackets, joined the effort. In their tour of the city, which started at 10am, they visited all the litter hotspots including The Moor, Fargate, Castlegate and Tudor Square.

Volunteers at the spring clean

Bottles, shoes, socks, wrappers and even a bicycle wheel was found and disposed of.

Micheal Beirne, deputy BID manager, joined the litter pickers and said the event has kicked off a six-week mission to tidy the streets in preparation for summer events.

He said: “It’s got a good feel and it’s good to see people getting involved, people have really been on a roll and feeling like they’re making a difference.

“It’s about creating a welcoming city and making sure people who do visit here have a really positive experience. And for people who come regularly we want to maintain a high quality standard at all times.

Craig Book, Store Manager, McDonalds, High Street, pictured in the Peace Gardens. Picture: Marie Caley

“It’s thinking about the implications of what you’re doing, it’s not just that someone has to clean it up but it’s people’s impression of the city and litter has a negative impact on the environment.”

Lots of different groups and individuals got involved with the tidy up. Craig Buck, manager of McDonald’s, brought a team of five employees and a jet washer to help out.

He said: “I’m from Sheffield and so are most of the team so we’re very passionate about it.

“We had a little competition going to see who could find the weirdest thing, Dan found a shoe and then about three minutes later found the sock to go with it.

“We love stuff like this, we do quite a lot so we’re always looking for ways to help out.

“Just be proud of where you’re from and your surroundings and don’t be afraid to talk to people about it because education is the priority.”

BID will now be starting their programme over the next couple of months to clear up the city centre including graffiti and opening their cleaning services up to businesses who do not normally benefit.

Molly McGreevy, of the BID, said it is the fourth year of the Big Spring Clean and added: “It’s nice to get everyone together in one day of action to mark the start of it and it shows that if we all pitch in we can have a nice, clean city centre. Having a visible presence reminds the public to keep their litter until they find a bin.”