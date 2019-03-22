Six miles of delays on M1 near Sheffield following serious crash between coach and car earlier today

The northbound carriageway of the M1 near Sheffield remains closed this evening, with motorists facing up to six miles of delays, following a serious crash between a coach and a car earlier today.

The road is currently closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services.

The traffic on the M1 earlier today

Highways England said this is due to delays in getting recovery to the scene as the closed access lane is still being used by other vehicles.

“We are still working hard at scene to reopen as soon as possible,” they added.

“There are 90 minute delays on the approach to this M1 incident spanning six miles back to J29.

“Average speeds on the approach to J30 are 7 mph. Significant delays are also being reported on the A46 northbound near Newark.”

South Yorkshire Police The M1 southbound has now re-opened said they expected it to remain closed for the next few hours and advised motorists to take extra care if travelling in the area.

Stagecoach Yorkshire have reported delays to services running between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

They said: “Due to the motorway being closed, drivers approaching their legal limit to drive, and the whole town being gridlocked, most services are suffering severe delays and non operation, we are on our way but please be patient.”

Those travelling to the FlyDSA arena this evening to see singer George Ezra are also being asked to make alternative travel arrangements if they had planned on using the M1.

Police said the coach and a car were involved in a crash on the northbound carriageway at around 12.55pm.

Both carriageways were closed while emergency services attended the scene, but the southbound carriageway has since reopened.

A spokeswoman for New Bharat Coaches said there were no schoolchildren on board and the bus was travelling from London to Bradford.

Police said it was unclear as to the nature of any injuries but added the coach had been moved to the car park of Woodall.

