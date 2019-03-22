Single mother violently attacked by teenagers on her own porch

A single mother was violently attacked by a gang of teenagers on her own porch.

Anca Piticii, who has two young children aged three and six, was fetching shampoo from the boot of her car when a gang of about 10 young thugs started screaming and swearing at her at around 11.30pm last Saturday.

The damage to Ms Piticii's eye

After telling them to ‘keep it down as there are young kids sleeping’ the group of boys and girls became increasingly aggressive.

She said: “They got angry and all jumped on me saying ‘you polish c***, you deserve a lesson’. They hit me with fists and knees in my face and head telling me to ‘f*** off to my country’.”

Ms Piticii, who was actually born in Romania and lives on Weston Road in Balby, said they also pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the head and eye while encouraging each other and laughing.

“I managed to escape and knock on my neighbours’ door. He came out and tried to cool things down. I ran inside my house to call the police. They damaged the fence and threw a brick through my friend’s car window that was parked on my drive.”

Ms Piticii was left covered in blood after the teenagers kicked and hit her

She heard them leaving and saw a black SUV pick up three of the children and speed away.

She called 999 and ambulance crews arrived shortly after to take her to Doncaster Royal Infirmary emergency department. She said the medical support was ‘amazing’ and she received the ‘best possible care’.

Ms Piticii added that her neighbours and children’s primary school had been incredibly supportive but was left afraid by the lack of police response.

She said: “My six year old son cried when he saw what they had done to me, I had to lie and tell him it was a work accident as I don’t want him to be afraid, he’s already scared for me.

“Every second I thank God they didn’t have a knife, because if they did they would have used it.

“Police can’t prevent these things from happening but they should have interfered. I’m more outraged by the police than what the teenagers did. What would’ve happened if my son was there?”

Ms Piticii said after phoning 999 as soon as possible she was only given a reference number and told police would be in touch the next day.

It was not until Monday afternoon when she went to the police station that they took a full statement.

She said: “The people who should’ve been there the most weren’t.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you updates when we have them.

If you have any information relating to the incident call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.