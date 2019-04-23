Shocking video shows blaze ripping through grassland at Rotherham beauty spot

A blaze which ripped through grassland at a South Yorkshie beauty spot was caused by a cigarette.

Flames tore through Ulley Country Park in Rotherham on Sunday night, scorching a swathe of land believed to be the size of around 80 football pitches.

Damage to Ulley Country Park in Rotherham following a huge fire (pic: @UlleyRanger)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were called to the scene twice over the weekend.

In a statement, it said: “It's believed the first incident was caused by a cigarette and the second was possible re-ignition after the fire.

“Please take rubbish with you. Glass bottles and cigarette ends can easily start fires in hot weather.”

A park range shared these photos of the aftermath, and thanked firefighters for preventing even greater harm being done.

He said: “Massive thanks go out to South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue today for their tireless work in bringing the large fire on our Morthen Arm under control last night. Fire personnel and equipment are still on site so please take care. All paths remain open.

“The damage is pretty extensive and a large amount of valuable bird nesting habitat has been lost.”