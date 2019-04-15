Sheffield Wednesday owner lays wreath at Hillsborough disaster memorial on 30th anniversary of tragedy

The owner of Sheffield Wednesday has laid a wreath at the Hillsborough disaster memorial on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

Dejphon Chansiri laid the wreath on behalf of Sheffield Wednedsay FC at the annual service which took place today at 2.55pm.

The Hillsborough disaster memorial on Parkiside Road.

The service marked exactly 30 years since the disaster which claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans attending their FA Cup semi final against Nottingham Forest in 1989.

It was held at the permanent Hillsborough memorial on Parkside Road next to the club’s main entrance and also included a minute’s silence and prayers for those who died, many of whom were children.

The club said in a statement that everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday would like to express their ‘ongoing sympathies’ to the families of those who died and the wider Liverpool community who were affected so deeply by the events of 1989.