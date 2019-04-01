Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be mostly a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout most of the day.

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with some sunshine from 4pm onwards. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 11C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 April to Sunday 14 April said: “It will be mostly settled at first, with temperatures recovering to near normal, although some showers will continue in the west.

“Over next weekend, more changeable weather is likely for many, with a risk of gales in exposure.

“It will stay unsettled into the new working week, with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, these possibly wintry at times over higher ground in the north.

“Thereafter, it will probably become more settled across the UK, with drier and brighter conditions more likely overall, especially in north and northwestern parts of the UK.”