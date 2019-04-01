Sheffield weather forecast: This is what the weather is set to be like during the school holidays

The school holidays are now in full swing in Sheffield, but will the weather be bright and warm or dull and grey?

This is what the weather is set to be like over the next two weeks.

The school holidays are now in full swing in Sheffield, but will the weather be bright and warm or dull and grey?

Monday 1 April

Monday will be see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Tuesday 2 April

Tuesday will be mostly dull, with a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

Wednesday 3 April

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, with a peak temperature of 6C. It will also be dull, with cloud and light rain throughout the day.

Thursday 4 April

Thursday will continue to see light rain throughout most of the day, but there will be small periods of sunshine. Maximum temperature of 7C.

Friday 5 April

It will be cloudy throughout the day on Friday, with temperatures increasing slightly to a peak temperature of 11C.

Saturday 6 April

Saturday will be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a peak temperature of 10C. Light rain will hit from 10pm onwards.

Sunday 7 April

Sunday is also set be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Next week’s weather

Next week will begin to see more unsettled weather, with windy conditions possible. The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 to Sunday 14 April explains that “over next weekend, more changeable weather is likely for many, with a risk of gales in exposure.”

“It will stay unsettled into the new working week, with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, these possibly wintry at times over higher ground in the north,” they add.

As the week progresses the weather is then set to become more settled across the UK, with drier and brighter conditions more likely overall, especially in the north and northwestern parts.

Although it is likely to remain rather cold overnight with some frosts at first, temperatures are then set to generally rise to a little above the seasonal average.