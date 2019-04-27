Sheffield United fans celebrate as Blades all but promoted to Premier League

Sheffield United fans show their support in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Sheffield United fans are celebrating as the Blades all but secured promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 against Ipswich Town.

The streets around the ground are filled with supporters with one fan in particular taking things a little too far.