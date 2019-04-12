Sheffield school children march on Town Hall in protest over climate change

The streets of Sheffield were filled with school children as they marched through the city centre to demand greater action against climate change from the government.

Around 100 young people walked from Devonshire Green to Sheffield Town Hall today, in a demonstration against the ‘destruction of their future’.

Sheffield students march through Sheffield city centre to demand greater action against the climate crisis from the government.

Carrying banners adorned with slogans, the group united to chant in protest against the governments refusal to declare climate change as an international crisis.

This was the third day of action, following two previous strikes in which children from across Sheffield walked out of school in hopes of making their voices heard.

However, organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate said the latest strike was ‘unique’ in that, rather than skipping school to protest, the students gave up a day of their Easter holiday to reportedly join thousands of others from across the world who were planning to strike from school.

They said this demonstrated ‘huge commitment’ from the students involved, following ‘negative media viewing the strikes as a way to skip school.’

14-year-old Patrick, a student at High Storrs School said: “This shows that there is a large group of students who are passionate about this issue. We’re taking time out of our lives to come out here.

“Some Tory party members were tweeting saying ‘oh they’re bunking off school’ but clearly we're not, because its not school and we’re a hundred, two hundred strong.”

“I think the reason why it has not been as big because it is the holidays so people are away and other things like that. I’ve had so many people saying they wish they could come. Clearly we are so passionate about this issue.”

Doris Stubbs, 84, travelled from her home in Green Moor, near Stocksbridge, to support the young people in their call.

She said: “Every one of us is important and I admire the young people and support them. It lifts my spirits that young people are taking action because so many of the older generation are not taking action.

“Every one of us can do something, even small things like switching off the lights or cutting down on our plastic use.

“We need to act now it is no use years in the future. The people in government have got to start moving instead of talking.

“As Greta Thurnberg said, the planet is on fire and we need to be on fire to fight against what is happening with our planet at the moment.

“There is no going back. We’re losing bees, flowers, we’ve now got birds being deprived of their homes. There is not enough care at the moment.

“This a demonstration that there is care, but that care is coming from the young people and some adults as well – we’ve got to have more from the government.

“For me the hope is in the young people, and I feel very strongly about the lack of action from the people who can make the most action.”

The movement started in August when Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, held a solo protest outside the Swedish parliament, which inspired thousands of others to walk out of school in Belgium and Australia.

Now, up to 70,000 school children hold protests in 270 towns and cities worldwide each week, including many in the UK.