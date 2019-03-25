Sheffield headteachers 'not setting a good example to the next generation'

This letter to The Star is from Shelley Cockayne, Sheffield, S11

The year is 2050, the year SCC promised to be zero carbon. 20 years too late. The ice caps have melted, the permafrost is adding more harmful gases into the atmosphere, 85 per cent of species are extinct, the earth is scorched and Sheffield’s saplings have died. There is no fresh water, no jobs, and famine in the UK.

The kids knew this could be a reality and in 2019 took to the streets to protest. But some school heads decided to fine the parents.

Once again ‘the system’ had ordinary people over a barrel in order to control. This is being contemplated now in Sheffield.

These climate change facilitators, educated people, believe that grades and attendance will make a better future, when there may be none to have. How short-sighted.

Yes, there is a need for accountability as children are in their care. So the heads either don’t believe in climate change or can’t, perhaps won’t, embrace the school strikes for the climate because they won’t think outside the box, grasp the picture nor see that participating in such actions gives valuable and empowering lessons to each child taking part. That’s appalling and not setting a good example to the next generation.

It’s time schools embraced what is happening in front of their eyes, on the worldwide stage, and supported these children.

Perhaps organising lesson plans to incorporate what is going on; perhaps organising an excursion to join in, remember field trips? Debriefs afterwards, planning speeches for next time or presentations to younger pupils, working on measures to minimise your institution’s carbon footprint with them to make their protest effective and so on..

Time for a radical rethink, because if you are not part of the solution, you are the problem.