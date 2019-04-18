Sheffield city centre restaurant evacuated after bin store fire

A Sheffield city centre restaurant had to be evacuated this evening after bin store was set alight.

Firefighters were called out to Kommune in Castle Market at 10pm tonight to reports of a blaze.

A fire at Kommune in Sheffield city centre (photo: Sarah Marshall).

The building was fully evacuated but the fire was later found to be located in a bin store off King Street.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately started near an extractor system which then brought smoke into the building.

The fire service sent two appliances who were able to get the fire under control quickly and then ventilated the building.