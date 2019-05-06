Royal Baby: Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have brought their first child into the world.

Meghan reportedly went into labour in the early hours of Monday morning.

It has just been announced that she gave birth to a baby boy at 5.26am, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

A statement on the couple’s official Instagram said: “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Speaking from Windsor, the Duke of Sussex said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The family are currently spending time together at Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan's baby is the seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild, and a fourth grandchild for the Prince of Wales.

Meghan is believed to have been overdue, and there had been speculation the duchess was looking likely to be induced.

The statement added that the Duchess's mother Doria Ragland "who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild"was with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.