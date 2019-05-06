Residents evacuated from Barnsley care home amid blaze 

Have your say

Elderly residents had to be evacuated from a care home after a fire took hold inside last night.

Crews from Dearne Valley, Cudworth, Barnsley and Rotherham stations were called out to the facility in Wombwell at just after 9pm.

Park Street, Wombwell.

A fire had started in the main dining area and about 30 residents had to be evacuated from the premises while firefighters extinguished the flames.

Fire crews also used a specialist fan to clear smoke from the premises.

Police and an ambulance were also called as a precaution but it is understood nobody was injured.

A firefighter who attended the scene said it is thought to have been started accidentally but an investigation to establish the cause has been launched.