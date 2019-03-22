Reassurance for worshippers at Sheffield mosques after New Zealand terror attack

Sheffield councillors, MP and police officers are continuing to visit mosques in the city to reassure people following the New Zealand terror attacks.

Forty-nine people were killed and at least 20 wounded when a gunman opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week. It was the deadliest shootings in the country’s history.

Coun Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, told a Cabinet meeting that he had been working alongside Chief Supt Stuart Barton and the city’s MPs to reassure members of the Muslim community.

“There were visits to mosques last Friday by police and MPs and today we are looking at local councillors going to mosques to show solidarity.

“Sometimes interfaith work can be seen as empty gestures but we are also giving practical support and building on the cohesion which is already happening.”

Coun Steinke said after the meeting: “The important thing I am asking communities is to not overreact or listen to wild rumours. Please don’t assume every crime is a terror attack. Please also support any members of your community who may be feeling vulnerable.”

Earlier this week, 200 people attended a vigil in the Peace Gardens to remember those caught up in the attacks.