Prosecutions possible after all night rave disturbs rural Barnsley villages

An investigation has been launched into an illegal ‘rave’ event held in rural Barnsley overnight on Saturday, with a councillor warning prosecutions could follow.

The event took place in Langsett Woods overnight from Saturday and was only halted at 8am the following morning, when South Yorkshire Police turned up and pulled the plug on sound equipment, said Coun Hannah Kitching, who represents the area.

By that time residents in Langsett and as far away as Millhouse Green, Thurlstone and Penistone had endured a night of disturbance, she said.

Since then Coun Kitching, who represents Penistone West ward on Barnsley Council, said she had spoken to the council’s licencing team and they had confirmed the event was unlicensed and “entirely illegal”.

“No licence was ever applied for, let alone granted,” she said.

“The event was held on private land, owned by Yorkshire Water, again illegally as Yorkshire Water had not given permission for the event.

“The event was eventually brought to an end at about 8am on Sunday by South Yorkshire Police who turned off the equipment and dispersed the remaining crowd.

Barnsley Council’s licencing team were working with colleagues in the noise control department, as well as South Yorkshire police, she said.

“Appropriate enforcement action will be taken, including potential prosecution.

“This event was both illegal and incredibly disruptive to local (and not so local!) residents.

“That doesn't mean that I, or the Council, don't ever want anyone to have any fun. If anyone is looking to organise an event like this the Licensing Team are there to help. They will always work with event organisers to ensure events are carried out in a way that minimises disturbance and keeps everyone happy, safe and on the right side of the law.

“You can have a good night without keeping four villages awake, I'm sure,” she said.