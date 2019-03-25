Police seal off part of the Wicker in Sheffield 

Have your say

Police have cordoned off part of the Wicker in Sheffield this evening.

Pictures and video from the scene show how officers have sealed off the Wicker at the junction with Blonk Street at about 7.30pm.

Officers are at the scene. Picture: Dan Hayes

READ MORE: Rat spotted in Sheffield Wetherspoons

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details and we are waiting for a reply.

READ MORE: Wetherspoon issues statement after rat is spotted in Sheffield pub

We will bring you more on this story when we get it.

The area has been cordoned off. Picture: Dan Hayes

READ MORE: Sheffield students praised for protests​ over ​​​​​​​​​education ‘funding crisis’