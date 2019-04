Have your say

Police have closed a street in Sheffield after ‘bad accident’ outside a pub.

The crash happened at the junction of Wilcox Road and Halifax Road at around 1.40pm and the road remains closed.

Crash in Sheffield - Credit: Clare Louise Pearce

Photos from the scene show at least six police cars responding to the incident outside the Eight Foot Way pub on Chaucer Road.

Buses have been diverted down via Cowper Road in both directions.

