PICTURES: Flat above cafe on major Sheffield road on fire

An attic flat above a cafe on a major Sheffield road is on fire.

The blaze is taking place above Ella’s cafe on Ecclesall Road near the Hunter’s Bar roundabout.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at 1.50pm this afternoon and there are currently three fire engines fighting the flames.

Smoke has been seen billowing out of a top floor window but it is not thought anyone is in the building.

Police have closed Ecclesall Road from the Hunter’s Bar roundabout to Neill Road and traffic problems in the area are building.

