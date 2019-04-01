Organisers apologise after Sheffield neighbourhood litter pick leave piles of rubbish 50 metres long

The organisers of a litter pick which was high-jacked by fly-tippers have apologised to residents and say the remaining rubbish will be removed today.

Community group Friends of Whiteways organised the community litter pick for Saturday on Whiteways an Earl Marshall Road in Fir Vale.

Submitted photo.

They collected dozens of bags of rubbish leaving them in two pre-arranged pick up points to be collected by Council staff.

READ MORE: Residents outraged amount of rubbish dumped in Sheffield street

However, over the weekend fly-tippers have added sofas, mattresses, furniture and bags of rubbish to the already sizable heap, leaving a mound of trash up to 50 metres long.

Litter pick organiser, Usha Blackham, from Friends of Whiteways said it had been a ‘nightmare’.

Submitted photo.

“We are trying to make amends and apologise for the mess we have created,” she said.

“We really feel bad about it but we were just trying to help the community. It was coming from a good place.”

The group had arranged with the Council to collect the rubbish at 1pm on Saturday, but in the end they didn’t arrive until gone 9 ‘o’ clock.

They then removed one pile of rubbish but had to leave the pile opposite the nursing home which they came back for on Sunday but couldn’t fit the sheer amount of it in their van.

Submitted photo.

“People started putting all sorts on the pile like cupboards, carpets and wood - just having a clear out,” said Usha.

“We were begging them not to bring out anymore stuff but it was getting out of hand and we started getting abuse.”

Usha said residents began trying to tackle what is a perennial problem in the area last October, but might now be forced to reconsider future events.

She said: “We were doing really well. We had nine families involved including two new groups this time.”

“Lots of the families are saying they are not going to join us anymore because of all the bad press we have got so I don’t think Friends of Whiteways are going to do any more litter picks.”

Sheffield Council has been contacted for a statement on the issue.