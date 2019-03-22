Motorists have been described as ‘very, very lucky’ to walk away from the mangled wreckage of cars involved in a serious smash on a South Yorkshire motorway.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were ‘expecting the worst’ when they arrived at the scene of a collision on the A1M near Doncaster last night because of the extent of the damage to the cars involved.

Motorists were lucky to walk away from a serious motorway smash in South Yorkshire

One vehicle was on its roof and the other had been crushed in the smash, which happened on the southbound stretch between Junction 35 for Wadworth and Junction 34 for Blythe.

The collision led to the closure of the southbound carriageway while enquiries were carried out and until the damaged vehicles were removed.

Emergency services dealt with a crash on the A1M near Doncaster last night

Police officers called to the crash scene have criticised some of the motorists caught up in the tailbacks, including ‘idiotic’ motorists stopping on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway to film footage.

They also said the occupants of one vehicle caught up in the delays crossed onto the carriageway on the opposite side of the road to get picked up by another car.

In a Facebook post, the force’s operational support team said: “Looking at the state of the vehicles, we were expecting the worst, however all the occupants were walking wounded with minor injuries...very, very lucky.

“We know stranded drivers were a little angry wanting us to open a least one lane, however due to the amount of debris, oil, glass and other engine fluids the area had to made safe before we could allow vehicles past.

“What made matters worse was the idiotic drivers who were heading north actually stopping on the hard shoulder to video the collision scene.

“If we could have released a patrol vehicle from the scene to catch up with you, you would definitely have been prosecuted.

“Then to see a family in the trapped tailback crossing over to the northbound side to be collected by family...words fail us.”