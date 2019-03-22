Have your say

A woman reported missing from Doncaster has been found safe and well.

Chelsea Rose, aged 26, was reported missing from the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley on Tuesday, March 12.

Chelsea Rose

South Yorkshire Police announced today that she has been found safe and well.

Chelsea has been reported missing before.