A 19-year-old will appear in court tomorrow charged with the murder of a 52-year-old woman following an apparent hit and run in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft at around 1.50pm on Friday after it was reported a vehicle had been involved in a collision with woman at the site.

Station Road, Dunscroft (google)

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has since been charged with murder and is remanded in custody to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday evening concluded that she died as a result of multiple injuries.

A 17-year-old arrested in connection to the woman’s death has been bailed as enquiries continue.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Following the collision, the vehicle involved left the area and a short time later officers recovered a red Citroen Berlingo and remain keen to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle driving between Dunscroft and Wadworth on Friday afternoon.



“If you have any information about the vehicle or that you think could assist with enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 500 of 22 March 2019.”



You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.