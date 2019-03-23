Man stabbed following altercation at a Sheffield pub

A man is being treated for stab wounds following an altercation at a Sheffield pub.

The 27-year-old suffered stab wounds to his leg following a fight at the Fox Inn on Robin Lane last night, Friday, March 22.

Police incident at the Fox Inn, Beighton on Friday, March 22 2019

Seven police cars and an ambulance attended the scene.

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 8.30pm it is reported that a group of people became involved in a fight at the Fox Inn on Robin Lane.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident, to be treated for stab wounds to his leg.

“He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 964 of 22 March 2019.