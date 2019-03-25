Man killed in horror M1 crash near Sheffield

Police belive a fatal crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield may have been caused by a mechanical problem to one of the vehicles involved.

Emergency services were called to the M1 northbound carriageway between junction 30 for Barlborough and 31 for Aston at around 12.30pm on Friday, March 22.

The crash led to the closure of the M1 motorway for around nine hours.

Det Con Rich Howiss, from Derbyshire Police’s collision investigation unit, said that a white Volkswagen Crafter van had stopped in lane one and was hit by a red Ford Ka, which was then hit by a coach.

The driver of the van – 83-year-old Derek Jacobs, of Edgware, Middlesex – died at the scene.

Det Con Howiss said: “From our initial investigations, we understand that a white Volkswagen Crafter van had stopped in lane one, possibly due to a mechanical problem. It was hit by a red Ford Ka, and then the Ka was subsequently hit by a coach.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the VW van, 83-year-old Derek Jacobs of Edgware, Middlesex, died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

The driver and passenger of the Ka were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. The driver remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Det Con Howiss added: “We would urge anyone who was on the M1 travelling in either direction, who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage to get in touch.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19000148247.