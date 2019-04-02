Man is due to be sentenced after a serious assault in Chesterfield town centre

A man who was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an alleged attack in Chesterfield town centre is due to be sentenced.

The case involving defendant Paul Matthew Holmes, 47, of Chepstow Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield, was considered at Derby Crown Court on April 1.

Holmes allegedly carried out the attack on Stephenson Place, in Chesterfield town centre, at around 1.15am, on Saturday, January 12, and a 62-year-old man was left suffering head injuries, according to police.

Derbyshire Constabulary described the alleged attack as a serious assault and the court previously heard that the 62-year-old man had been left in a coma.

The defendant’s case has been further adjourned and listed for a sentencing hearing at Derby Crown Court on April 18.