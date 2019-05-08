Have your say

A man was taken to hospital after a flat fire in Sheffield this morning.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance after emergency services were deployed to his flat in Rainbow Crescent, Hackenthorpe, at 3.30am.

Rainbow Crescent, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield

Firefighters remained at the scene of the blaze until 5.10am.

They said the fire is believed to have been smoking-related.

