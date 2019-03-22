Have your say

A man has been arrested over a shooting in which a woman was injured in Sheffield.

The 18-year-old man was arrested this week over a shooting in Musgrave Crescent, Shirecliffe, on Sunday, March 17 in which a gun was fired through a window.

Musgrave Crescent, Shirecliffe

CRIME: Man stabbed in face in Sheffield street

A woman in the property at the time of the shooting was injured by shards of glass when the window shattered in the attack.

READ MORE: ‘It’s good to have him home:” Family’s delight as Adam Johnson released from Doncaster jail

The man arrested over the incident was held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

POLICE: Man stabbed in face in Sheffield street

He has since been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for the attack and the target’.

The force has confirmed that police activity on Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, yesterday, was connected to the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 688 of March 17



