The M1 near Sheffield has reopened after a serious crash between a coach and car saw it closed for nearly nine hours.

The northbound carriageway of the M1 between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services, has reopened tonight following the crash at around 12:55pm.

Highways England said: “The carriageway is now open Northbound. Thank you for your patience. Drive safely.”

Earlier this evening they reported delays of up to 90 minutes spanning back six miles to junction 29.

They said there had been delays in getting recovery to the scene as the closed access lane was still being used by other vehicles.

The incident had a knock on effect elsewhere, with delays to numerous bus services between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Police said the coach and a car were involved in a crash on the northbound carriageway.

Both carriageways were closed while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for New Bharat Coaches said there were no schoolchildren on board and the bus was travelling from London to Bradford.

Police said it was unclear as to the nature of any injuries but added the coach had been moved to the car park of Woodall.